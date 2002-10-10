23 | 2012
Éditorial [Texte intégral]Editorial [Texte intégral | Traduction]
The Dynamics of Images in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Ce volume du Bulletin du Centre de recherche français à Jérusalem réunit les principales communications du colloque international « La Dynamique des images dans le conflit israélo-palestinien », qui s’est déroulé les 7 et 8 novembre 2011 au CRFJ et au Département de Communication de l’Université de Tel-Aviv.
Organisé sous la double égide du CRFJ (Frédérique Schillo, alors chercheuse post-doctorale) et du Département de Communication de l’Université de Tel-Aviv (professeur Jérôme Bourdon), ce colloque – le premier à avoir été organisé au CRFJ sur la question des médias et du conflit israélo-palestinien – s’est tenu en anglais.
Le lecteur trouvera ici 13 des 22 interventions, présentées dans la langue du colloque.
Jérôme Bourdon et Frédérique Schillo, éditeurs
Foreword [Texte intégral]
Foreign coverage: evaluation and self-reflection
Representing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict [Texte intégral]A short history and some research questions
Still… the power of words [Texte intégral]
Beyond neutrality and/or political commitment [Texte intégral]The ethical commitment of the discourse analyst
Blogging around and beyond the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict [Texte intégral]
Visualizing the conflict
Mapping Israel/Palestine [Texte intégral]Constructing National Territories across Different Online International Newspapers
Dynamics of death images in Israeli press [Texte intégral]
Cartooning the conflict [Texte intégral]
Israel: commitments
The New Historians of Israel and their Political Involvement [Texte intégral]
Investigating the Israeli Soldier’s Guilt and Responsibility [Texte intégral]The case of the NGO “Breaking the Silence”
Israel's media policy
Rituals of Apology in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict [Texte intégral]
Reflections on Israel's Public Diplomacy [Texte intégral]
Varias
Les philosophes dans la prophétologie sunnite [Texte intégral]The Philosophers in Sunni Prophetology [Texte intégral | Traduction]
Sur les traces du « vivre-ensemble » [Texte intégral]Siegfried Landshut : portrait d’un intellectuel juif allemandPursuing the significance of “living together” [Texte intégral | Traduction]Siegfried Landshut: a portrait of a German-Jewish intellectual
Les Tcherkesses d’Israël : des « Arabes pas arabes » [Texte intégral]The Israeli Circassians: non-Arab Arabs [Texte intégral | Traduction]
Politics and Conflict in a Contested City [Texte intégral]Urban Planning in Jerusalem under Israeli RulePolitiques et conflit dans une ville au cœur de la discorde [Texte intégral | Traduction]L’urbanisme à Jérusalem sous gouvernement israélien
