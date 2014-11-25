Israel-EU Security and Defense Relations in the Context of the “Arab Spring”

1 For more details on the strategic relations prior to the “Arab Spring” see: Caroline du Plessix, “T (...) 1The relations between Israel and the EU, since their establishment in 1959 with the EEC (European Economic Community), are characterized as exceptionally ambiguous. In fact, over the years Israel and the EU have established a large scale of economic, commercial, scientific and cultural cooperation on the one hand but have developed deep political and security disagreements on the other hand. Concurrently the EU member states and Israel have built up significant defense and security cooperation. However, the defense and security cooperation between Israel and the EU has remained rather limited. The security and defense elations have known ups and downs. They suffered setbacks during periods of Israeli-Palestinian military conflicts, such as following the outburst of the Second Intifada (2000), the Second Lebanese War (2006) or following Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip (2008). However, the process of the strengthening of defense and security cooperation has continued essentially as a result of shared strategic concerns such as the terrorist threats and the Iranian nuclear project.

2The upheaval in the Arab world, which has started in 2011, added some more aspects to the already complex Israel-EU relations. Israeli and EU's opinions have initially diverged over their assessment of the geostrategic ramifications of the so called Arab Spring. Thus, while the EU has stressed the potential positive emergence of democratic regimes as a result of the revolutionary events in the region, Israel has underlined the more realistic prospects of enduring instability, at least in the short and medium terms. Concurrently with the basic differences in their stances vis-à-vis the upheaval in the region, Israel and the EU also share growing security concerns resulting in defense cooperation.

3This article focuses on Israel-EU security and defense relations in the context of the “Arab Spring”. It starts by presenting some major Israel-EU security and defense perceptions and factors which have shaped Israel-EU defense and security relations before the “Arab Spring” and examines the impact on these relations in the context of the “Arab Spring”. It displays the divergences and convergences over issues related to the “Arab Spring” such as the Israeli Palestinian conflict, the Hamas, Egypt’s revolutionary events, the Syrian Civil war, Lebanon and Hezbollah and the Iranian nuclear project. It goes on to briefly highlight some main areas of defense and security cooperation between Israel and the EU as well the bilateral defense cooperation between Israel and the EU member states. It concludes with some prospects and recommendations for the future.

http://www.eeas.europa.eu/mepp/index_en.htm 5 Catherine Ashton, Speech on the latest developments in the Middle East & Syria, June 12, 2012. http (...) 4The major factor which has shaped Israel-EU relations in general and specifically its security and defense cooperation relates to the substantial disagreements over the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Basically, already before the “Arab Spring” the EU has asserted that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict consists of the creation of a viable Palestinian state living in peace with Israel within the 1967 borders with slight negotiated territorial exchanges and with East Jerusalem as its capital. The EU has claimed that this solution would guarantee Israel’s security. The EU has often emphasized its strategic high priority interest in the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Following the upheaval in the region the EU has accentuated its warnings regarding the urgency of the resolution of the conflict, which the EU perceives as an essential part in addressing the region’s instability. That is evident, for instance, from a policy statement on the EU official External Action Service (EEAS): “Resolution of the Arab-Israeli conflict is a strategic priority for Europe. Until this is achieved, there will be little chance of solving other problems in the Middle East”. The EU’s point of view regarding the urgency of the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in view of the “Arab awakening” is evident in the speech of Catherine Ashton, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in June 2012: “I have been very clear from the beginning of the Arab awakening that developments in the region make the peace process and a negotiated solution even more urgent and important, not less. While we are all paying a lot of attention to the situation in Syria, Egypt and elsewhere, ending the conflict remains a top priority and a fundamental EU interest. As for Israel the main source of concern remains the repercussions of the Arab Spring in its direct neighborhood”.

6 See for example: Catherine Ashton, Speech on the Latest Developments in the Middle East & Syria, Ju (...) 5In addition, the EU has argued consistently before and after the “Arab Spring” that the Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria are illegal under international law. The EU has defined the settlements as its key concern and has often condemned Israeli decisions to expand them stressing that they constitute an impediment to the realization of the two states solution. Following the peace initiative of US Secretary of State John Kerry the EU has multiplied its condemning statements, warning that the settlements could undermine the ongoing negotiations.

7 See for example: Lazar Berman, Netanyahu: Palestinian Incitement Behind Terror Attack, October 6, 2 (...) 6Israel, while declaring that it also supports the two-state solution, is skeptical regarding the sincerity of the Palestinian Authority as well as its capacity to create a peaceful state alongside Israel. Thus, Israel has criticized the worrisome phenomena of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic incitement within the Palestinian Authority. Israel perceives the anti-Israeli indoctrination, manifested in the Palestinian Authority textbooks, its formal media and its worship of jihadists and terrorists, as a factor which encourages terror acts against Israeli citizens.

10 The Prime Minister’s Speech at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University, (...) 8Accordingly, Israel ascribes more importance to the concept that the two-state solution should include defense guarantees such as the demilitarization of the future Palestinian state. Additionally, Israel regards the concept of maintaining defensible borders as crucial for preserving its capacity for self defense as well as attaining a lasting peace agreement in the future.

16 Herb Kenon, "Netanyahu: Gov’t okayed E1 planning, not building, December 2, 2012", http://www.jpost (...) 10No wonder that Israel-EU relations have recently undergone some crises reflecting to a great extent their opposing perceptions regarding the settlements. On November-December 2012 a significant crisis occurred on the backdrop of the UN General Assembly vote, which granted the Palestinian Authority a non-member observer state status with the support of most EU members. The Israeli government has subsequently authorized the building of 3,000 houses in the E1 zone, which links Maaleh Adumim and Jerusalem. The decision drew EU harsh criticism and some members even raised the option of recalling their ambassadors.

21 Tsilla Hershco, Sarkozy’s Policy in the Middle East: A Break with the Past?, Insight Turkey, vol 11 (...) 12Israel’s use of force against terrorist organizations such as Hamas in Gaza, which targets Israel’s civilian population with missiles, has repeatedly constituted a point of contention between Israel and the EU. During operation Cast Lead in winter 2008 /2009 the EU criticized Israel even though it expressed its support for Israel’s right for self-defense. For instance, French president Nicolas Sarkozy, during the French EU presidency, labeled disproportionate the operation as soon as it started.

24 Elad Benari, Ashton Calls on Israel to End Gaza 'Siege', June 21, 2013, http://www.israelnationalne (...) 14Another point of divergence relates to the EU often pronounced demand from Israel to remove its blockade on the Gaza strip claiming that it violates international law. Israel regards the blockade on Gaza as a top security issue intended to prevent Hamas intensive smuggling of weapons. Israel argues that the Gaza blockade is compatible with international law, since Israel enables a constant supply of goods to the civil population, except for war materials.

27 Catherin Ashton, Speech by EU HR Ashton on the situation in Egypt, September 11, 2013. http://www.e (...) 17The revolutionary events in Egypt, resulting in the ousting of President Husni Mubarak in February 2011 triggered the election of Muhamed Mursi as the President of Egypt on June 2012. Morsi was toppled in a military “coup d’Etat” following mass manifestations as a result of Egyptian public resentment regarding Mursi’s endeavors to impose an Islamic constitution as well as regarding the deteriorating economy and security in Egypt. Both Israel and the EU are concerned about the tumultuous events in Egypt. The EU, on numerous occasions, has expressed its concerns regarding the turmoil which might jeopardize the establishment of a democratic regime in Egypt.

Amos Harel, Israel believes Hamas won’t hesitate to attack again, despite growing isolation, Septem (...) 29 Israel Defense Forces, "IDF Soldiers Unveil Terror Tunnel in Gaza Once Again", March 21, 2014. http (...) 18In Israel, concerns focus mainly on the ominous repercussions of the Egyptian upheaval on its immediate security. Thus, the weakening of the Egyptian grip over Sinai led to the strengthening of the extremist Muslim groups there. In fact, before the toppling of Morsi, Hamas has profited of the turmoil in Egypt as well as the favorable attitudes of Mohamed Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood government in order to smuggle weapons, missiles and other commodities through tunnels in the Sinai to the Gaza strip. The Hamas’ activists have also benefited of the jihadist infrastructure in Sinai to carry out missile attacks against Israel as for example the rocket attack on Eilat on April 17, 2013. Indeed, the ousting of Morsi, the closing of numerous smuggling tunnels and the crackdown of the Sissi regime on the Islamists in Sinai have weakened the Hamas. However, Israel is currently concerned that the Hamas, being pushed into the corner, might resume its terror attacks on Israel. These concerns seem to become more tangible with the recent missiles attacks against Israeli territory as well as the exposure of the three Hamas terror tunnels in Israeli territory during 2013 as well as on March 2014.

34 Space War, Row on arming Syria rebels deeply divides EU, May 25, 2013. http://www.spacewar.com/repo (...) 21On May 2013 the issue of renewing the arms embargo on Syria seriously divided the EU. France and Britain have tried in vain to convince the other EU member states to lift the arms embargo and deliver weapons to the opposition with the purpose of ending the stalemate. They have claimed that this should be done with caution in order to prevent arms from falling into the hands of Al-Qaeda affiliated factions such as Jabhat al-Nusra.

35 Syrian chemical weapons attack a war crime, says EU, September 7, 2013. http://www.theguardian.com/ (...) 22A slight hardening in the tone of the EU occurred on August 21, 2013 following the murderous chemical attacks of the Assad regime against its citizens. The EU called on the UN Security Council to intervene against the Assad regime. It opposed, however, French declared willingness to join the US in a military intervention against the Assad regime. Subsequently, the EU embraced the Russian diplomatic intervention which led to Assad’s formal agreement to give up his chemical arsenal despite the vagueness of its full implementation.

39 E.B. Picali, "Rift In Hizbullah And Among Its Shi’ite Supporters Due To Its Military Involvement In (...) 24The spillover of the Syrian civil war into Lebanon created a common point of concern to the EU and to Israel. The participation of Hezbollah in the war on the side of Assad in the repression of the opposition forces has created a rift within the ranges of Hezbollah itself as well as among its Shiites supporters. Hezbollah’s involvement in the war in Syria also caused armed clashes between Sunni activists and the Hezbollah. In view of these developments the EU has expressed its concern over the prospect of further destabilization of the already fragile Lebanese regime.

40 Raphael Aaren, Why won’t Europe state the obvious about Hezbollah?, February 6, 2013. http://www.ti (...) 25The EU concerns for the stability of Lebanon played a major role in its past rejection of Israeli and US demand to include the Hezbollah on its list of terror organizations. These demands were strengthened following the publication of the Bulgarian investigation report which ascribed to Hezbollah the bombing perpetrated in Burgas, Bulgaria in July 2012 against Israeli tourists.

27The divergences between Israel and the EU regarding the blacklisting of the Hezbollah demonstrate that even in cases where both of them have common concerns, as in the case of the stability of Lebanon, they often diverge over the course of action regarding the issue.

50 The European Foreign and Security Policy: Common Policies or aggregation of national diplomacies, E (...) 29Despite the numerous political and security divergences presented thus far, common perceptions of threats such as the Iranian nuclear program, the upheaval in the Arab world and mainly the bloodshed in Syria, the increase in the number of radical Islamic groups, international terror, the cyber war and so forth, have fostered defense and security cooperation mainly on the bilateral level with the EU member states. Defense and security cooperation between Israel and the EU is more limited, inter alia, since the EU as a whole has not yet succeeded to formulate and implement a significant common defense policy.

51 For the strategic dialogue with France see: Tsilla Hershco, French-Israeli security cooperation in (...) 30One aspect of defense and security cooperation is displayed in the regular strategic dialogues between Israel and the EU member states such as France, Britain and Germany. This kind of strategic dialogues involve the exchange of intelligence assessments on central geo-strategic international and regional issues.

60 Germany Sells Israel more Dolphin Subs, July 15, 2013, http://www.defenseindustrydaily.com/germany- (...) 34Within Israeli’s arms deals with the EU member states it is important to point out the six submarines deals with Germany which have a major strategic value to Israel. Three of the submarines were already provided, two other are expected during 2014 and the third in 2018.

35It is estimated that the EU’s potential of further deepening its Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) might also affect Israeli-EU defense and security cooperation. Seemingly the defense and security cooperation is relatively easier within the bilateral relations with the EU member states than within the framework of the EU. Thus, as result of the desire to display unity through unanimous votes, some member states which may have decided to negotiate arms transactions with an Israeli company, might find themselves under EU pressure to forgo these deals. However, it is also possible that the prevailing diversity among the EU member states would continue to be a dominant factor in the shaping of Israel-EU defense and security cooperation. Another option of circumventing anti-Israeli political pressure is via the relatively widespread practice of creating partnerships between Israeli companies and local EU companies. For instance, “UTac LTD”, Israeli Elbit’s subsidiary company, is cooperating with “Thales Britain” in a joint project of The British “Watchkeeper” drones project based on Elbit’s “Hermes 450”.

36Another distinctive area of cooperation relates to cooperation in space. For instance, already in 1994 Israel and France signed a cooperation agreement in space projects. In the following years they cooperated inter alia in joint projects such as the satellites Amos (1-4) and Venus. Israel and the EU have also cooperated in the framework of the European Space Agency in projects such as Galileo. This cooperation became possible despite the impediments presented above due to the mutual appreciation for the advanced technologic and scientific capabilities competence of Israel and especially Israel’s remarkable accomplishments in miniaturized space technologies. In addition, the enormous budgets required for accomplishing the space projects favor interstate cooperation. The civil scientific aspect of the activity in space (although the civil and the military capacities are interconnected) has probably neutralized the widespread hostile attitudes within public opinion towards military cooperation with Israel.

37The present article has underlined the duality in Israel-EU defense and security relations. On one hand there are substantial conceptual political-strategic differences on the backdrop of the “Arab Spring”, particularly regarding the Arab-Israeli conflict, which produce crises between Israel and the EU. On the other hand, there is defense and security dialogue, in particular between the EU member states and Israel, in view of the growing shared security challenges relating to the upheaval in the Arab world, Iran’s nuclear threat, the global terrorism, the cyber war as well as the global economic crisis.

38In fact, the shared Israel-EU concerns have not necessarily produced common policies. The EU, occasionally, tends to minimize Israel’s genuine security and defense concerns resulting of Israeli explosive and volatile geostrategic environment and the concrete threats against its very existence. On the other hand the EU appreciates the Israeli stable democracy (the only one in the region), its High-Tech industry, its advanced defense industry and its experience in the asymmetric warfare.

39Finally, the defense and security cooperation, between Israel and the EU, though often discreet is significant since it also promotes channels of political dialogue and cooperation which are indispensable in view of the current upheaval in the Middle East.